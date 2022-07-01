Mascherine FFP2 obbligatorie : bisognerà tornare a utilizzarleGeForce NOW arriva sui nuovi televisori SamsungAtlanta ospiterà le semifinali di League of LegendsRivisita la terra di Northrend nella serie Costruire AzerothThe Sims 4 Vita da LicealiPrimo sguardo allo skateBenvenuti a Redfall! – Nuovo trailerL'Evento Estivo arriva a Sunrise VillageAssetto Corsa Competizione è il nuovo videogioco ufficiale di FIA ...GIANTS SOFTWARE A GAMESCOMUltime Blog

GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen | combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise

GoCardless to offer free access to open banking data LONDON and RIGA, Latvia, July 1, 2022 ...

GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise

GoCardless to offer free access to open banking data LONDON and RIGA, Latvia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

GoCardless, the global leader in direct bank payments, has announced its plans to acquire Nordigen, the freemium open banking data provider, as it builds on its vision to become the world's bank payment network. GoCardless will incorporate Nordigen's next-generation open banking connectivity

