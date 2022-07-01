Forte boato e vetri che tremano | ma nessun terremoto | mistero nel Salento ' Ipotesi boom sonico'

Pubblicità

glooit : Puglia, forte boato nel Salento ma non è un terremoto: ipotesi boom sonico leggi su Gloo - giusepp60790451 : RT @twolighteyes: Forte boato avvertito anche nel #Salento. Nessun terremoto, resta ipotesi boom sonico. - twolighteyes : Forte boato avvertito anche nel #Salento. Nessun terremoto, resta ipotesi boom sonico. - PugliaReporter : Mistero in Puglia per forte boato: nessun terremoto, forse è stato un aereo militare ad aver scosso la popolazione… - LaGazzettaWeb : Forte boato nella Puglia centro-meridionale, ma non è un terremoto -

Un, vetri che tremano e spostamento d'aria . Ma potrebbe non essere stato un terremoto . Il fenomeno è stato avvertito in tutta la Puglia e in particolare nel Brindisino e nel Leccese. ...Di certo, quindi, resta ilche è stato avvertito in gran parte del territorio regionale, e anche in diversi centri del Brindisino e del Leccese, intorno alle 17,20 di questo pomeriggio. ...Un forte boato, vetri che tremano e spostamento d'aria. Ma potrebbe non essere stato un terremoto. Il fenomeno è stato avvertito in tutta la Puglia e in particolare nel Brindisino e ...Forte boato in Puglia centromeridionale, avvertito soprattutto nel Salento. Nessun terremoto è stato rilevato: si ipotizza un boom sonico.