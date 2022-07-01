Forte boato e vetri che tremano, ma nessun terremoto: mistero nel Salento. 'Ipotesi boom sonico' (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) Sebbene in molti abbiano pensato ad una scossa di terremoto, secondo il sito inmeteo.it, piuttosto si tratterebbe di un 'boom sonico provocato da un aereo militare in transito sui cieli della Puglia ...Leggi su leggo
Un forte boato , vetri che tremano e spostamento d'aria . Ma potrebbe non essere stato un terremoto . Il fenomeno è stato avvertito in tutta la Puglia e in particolare nel Brindisino e nel Leccese.
Di certo, quindi, resta il forte boato che è stato avvertito in gran parte del territorio regionale, e anche in diversi centri del Brindisino e del Leccese, intorno alle 17,20 di questo pomeriggio.
Un forte boato, vetri che tremano e spostamento d'aria. Ma potrebbe non essere stato un terremoto. Il fenomeno è stato avvertito in tutta la Puglia e in particolare nel Brindisino e ...
Forte boato in Puglia centromeridionale, avvertito soprattutto nel Salento. Nessun terremoto è stato rilevato: si ipotizza un boom sonico.
