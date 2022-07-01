CGTN: Hong Kong to start a new chapter after 25 years of prosperity (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
John Lee, the new leader of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), started his new day by launching his Weibo account on Friday, which marks the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China. "Sunrise, the beginning of a fresh day, makes people feel full of vigor," Lee wrote in his first posting, adding that he will share his work and life under his new mission on the Chinese twitter-like social media platform. "Let's join hands and write a new chapter for Hong Kong," he wrote. Lee was just sworn in as the sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR. Chinese President Xi Jinping administered oath of office to the new leader at the inaugural ceremony held on Friday morning. Patriots administering ...Leggi su iltempo
Xi a Hong Kong per i 25 anni: addio libertà. Ribelli spariti, media chiusi, elezioni farsa...Hong Kong lo ha fatto capire ieri la televisione globale cinese China Global Television Network (Cgtn), che trasmette in inglese in tutto il mondo la voce ufficiale di Pechino. Due studenti di Hong ...
Xi a Hong Kong per i 25 anni: addio libertà. Ribelli spariti, media chiusi, elezioni farsaCelebrazioni in stile maoista nell'ex colonia inglese. Lodato il lavoro di "normalizzazione" dell'ex premier Carrie Lam. La grancassa delle tv ...
