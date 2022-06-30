NVIDIA Studio: arriva il driver di giugnoGhostrunner: Disponibile da oggi la Complete EditionGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : il video dell'attacco missilistico a ...Bandai Namco annuncia DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT ...Post Covid-19 : dopo la guarigione rischio depressioneLibano : torturati dal datore di lavoro con martellate, elettrochoc e ...Covid, Napoli : I positivi non fanno il tampone per non perdere le ...KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCUltime Blog

Xinhua Silk Road | 2022 World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou | east China

Xinhua Silk
BEIJING, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 World Canal Cities Forum (WCCF), which was themed ...

Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou, east China

 The 2022 World Canal Cities Forum (WCCF), which was themed around heritage protection and sustainable development of Canal Cities, was held in Yangzhou, the Canal capital of the World located in east China'sJiangsu Province on June 27. Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said Canals are great projects created by humankind and the Forum would inject new impetus into prosperity and development of ...
