Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou, east China (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) BEIJING, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 2022 World Canal Cities Forum (WCCF), which was themed around heritage protection and sustainable development of Canal Cities, was held in Yangzhou, the Canal capital of the World located in east China'sJiangsu Province on June 27. Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said Canals are great projects created by humankind and the Forum would inject new impetus into prosperity and development of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 2022 World Canal Cities Forum (WCCF), which was themed around heritage protection and sustainable development of Canal Cities, was held in Yangzhou, the Canal capital of the World located in east China'sJiangsu Province on June 27. Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said Canals are great projects created by humankind and the Forum would inject new impetus into prosperity and development of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
Xinhua Silk Road : 2022 World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou - east China
Xinhua Silk Road : Conference to recruit talents in dire need held in Wangcheng District of Changsha in central China
Xinhua Silk Road : Conference to recruit talents in dire need held in Wangcheng District of Changsha in central China
Xinhua Silk Road: Conference to recruit talents in dire need held in Wangcheng District of Changsha in central ChinaBEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Wangcheng District of central China'sChangsha City, home place of Lei Feng, the role model for altruism in China, convened a themed conference to recruit ...
Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Binzhou city promotes cooperation with multinationals with unique advantagesBEIJING, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit, Multinationals Promotion - Binzhou was held on Monday in Qingdao, east China'sShandong Province, aiming to promote win -... Xinhua Silk Road: Conference to recruit talents in dire need held in Wangcheng District of Changsha in central China Affaritaliani.it
Xinhua Silk Road: 2022 World Canal Cities Forum held in Yangzhou, east ChinaWorld Canal Cities Forum (WCCF), which was themed around heritage protection and sustainable development of canal cities, was held in Yangzhou, the canal capital of the world located in east China's ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Conference to recruit talents in dire need held in Wangcheng District of Changsha in central ChinaWangcheng District of central China's Changsha City, home place of Lei Feng, the role model for altruism in China, convened a themed conference to recruit urgently needed talents to help tackle ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk