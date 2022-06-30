TRACKMANIA GRAND LEAGUE WORLD CUP 2022 | Data di inizio annunciata

Leggi su gamerbrain

(Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Ubisoft annuncia che laCup avrà luogo dall’1 al 3 luglio allo Stade de France vicino a Parigi, con pubblico dal vivo per i playoff e la Finalissima del 3 luglio. Group Stage: 1 & 2 luglio – a porte chiuse Playoffs & Finalissima: 3 luglio – aperto al pubblico nelllo Stade de France Auditorium Concludendo la stagione 2021-della(TMGL), laCup è un momento di celebrazione durante il quale giocatori e fan si ritrovano per festeggiare le migliori performance con, mentre i 16 migliori giocatori di tutto il mondo competono per il titolo e per premi in denaro. 8 giocatori che si sono qualificati per l’evento ...