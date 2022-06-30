Southeast Asia yacht sales surge

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Boat Lagooning sells 85s in region "haved, driven in large part by our base of loyal customers upgrading to bigger boats, and their referrals of friends who seek the service assurance of a long-standing local dealership." Mr. Vrit Yongsakul, Group Chief Executive Officer, Boat Lagooning BANGKOK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/Boat Lagooning, one of's largestdealerships operating in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Maldives, today, announced that it has registered recordof 85 luxurys during the last 24 months, with 42 of them being news. Mr. Vrit Yongsakul, Group Chief Executive Officer, ...