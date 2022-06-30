Southeast Asia yacht sales surge (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) Boat Lagoon yachting sells 85 yachts in region "sales have surged, driven in large part by our base of loyal customers upgrading to bigger boats, and their referrals of friends who seek the service assurance of a long-standing local dealership." Mr. Vrit Yongsakul, Group Chief Executive Officer, Boat Lagoon yachting BANGKOK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Boat Lagoon yachting, one of Southeast Asia's largest yacht dealerships operating in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and the Maldives, today, announced that it has registered record sales of 85 luxury yachts during the last 24 months, with 42 of them being new yachts. Mr. Vrit Yongsakul, Group Chief Executive Officer,
