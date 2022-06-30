Overwatch League | Seeker è un nuovo giocatore di Boston Uprising

Leggi su esports247

(Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) La stagione 2022 dellaentra nella seconda metà del percorso e si prepara al Summer Showdown, ma nel frattempo continuano ad arrivare volti nuovi. Tra questi c’è, che è appena stato ingaggiato dacomeDPS del team. Una mossa che il team diha ritenuto necessaria dopo l’addio di Striker, che ha lasciato la squadra qualche settimana fa. Ora il team disporrà di tre DPS nel roster principale: oltre a, infatti, ci sono Valentine e Victoria. We’re very excited to welcome a young and talented player in @ow to our team, as we look to add depth to our DPS line-up ahead of the Summer Showdown! *PendingApproval pic.twitter.com/NwtEahWiBv — ...