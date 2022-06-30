Overwatch League, Seeker è un nuovo giocatore di Boston Uprising (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) La stagione 2022 della Overwatch League entra nella seconda metà del percorso e si prepara al Summer Showdown, ma nel frattempo continuano ad arrivare volti nuovi. Tra questi c’è Seeker, che è appena stato ingaggiato da Boston Uprising come nuovo DPS del team. Una mossa che il team di Boston ha ritenuto necessaria dopo l’addio di Striker, che ha lasciato la squadra qualche settimana fa. Ora il team disporrà di tre DPS nel roster principale: oltre a Seeker, infatti, ci sono Valentine e Victoria. We’re very excited to welcome a young and talented player in @Seeker ow to our team, as we look to add depth to our DPS line-up ahead of the Summer Showdown! *Pending League Approval pic.twitter.com/NwtEahWiBv — ...Leggi su esports247
Boston Uprising si è separata dal direttore generale HuKHQ Il team della Boston Uprising Overwatch League ha faticato a farsi una presenza nella lega per diverse stagioni, il che è ciò che rende le notizie di oggi meno di una sorpresa. Perché il team si è separato dal general manager ...
Boston Uprising signs hitscan DPS player SeekerThe Uprising are hoping to climb back up in the standings. A new face is joining the Overwatch League as the 2022 season ventures past its halfway point and into preparation for the Summer Showdown.
