Overwatch League | Seeker è un nuovo giocatore di Boston Uprising

Overwatch League
La stagione 2022 della Overwatch League entra nella seconda metà del percorso e si prepara al Summer ...

Overwatch League, Seeker è un nuovo giocatore di Boston Uprising (Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) La stagione 2022 della Overwatch League entra nella seconda metà del percorso e si prepara al Summer Showdown, ma nel frattempo continuano ad arrivare volti nuovi. Tra questi c’è Seeker, che è appena stato ingaggiato da Boston Uprising come nuovo DPS del team. Una mossa che il team di Boston ha ritenuto necessaria dopo l’addio di Striker, che ha lasciato la squadra qualche settimana fa. Ora il team disporrà di tre DPS nel roster principale: oltre a Seeker, infatti, ci sono Valentine e Victoria. We’re very excited to welcome a young and talented player in @Seeker ow to our team, as we look to add depth to our DPS line-up ahead of the Summer Showdown! *Pending League Approval pic.twitter.com/NwtEahWiBv — ...
