Industry leaders launch ELFA to represent the commercial legal finance industry in the EU

(Di giovedì 30 giugno 2022) BRUSSELS, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/The European Litigation Funders Association ("") has been established to serve as the European voice of thelitigation funding. With a focus on the EU,'s objective is tothebefore EU clients, governmental bodies, international organizations, and professional associations, and to set good standards of practice to be promoted throughout theis founded by three leading litigation funders with a European footprint including Deminor, Nivalion AG, and Omni Bridgeway Limited.'s current directors are Charles Demoulin (Chief Investment Officer, Deminor); Marcel Wegmüller (Co-Founder and ...

Pubblicità

Hundreds of healthcare stakeholders are expected to attend in person, including providers,, life sciences, academia and patient representatives. The programme will take place over three days ...With two decades in the LED, Absen has an impressive set of established global ... gratitude and responsibility, to which Absen attributes its two decades of success as market. Over ...The region’s history with prosperity in the oil and gas industry looms over conversations about how to diversify its economy.The European Litigation Funders Association ("ELFA") has been established to serve as the European voice of the commercial litigation funding industry. With a focus on the EU, ELFA's objective is to ...