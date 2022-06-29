Xinhua Silk Road: Conference to recruit talents in dire need held in Wangcheng District of Changsha in central China (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Wangcheng District of central China'sChangsha City, home place of Lei Feng, the role model for altruism in China, convened a themed Conference to recruit urgently needed talents to help tackle difficult tasks in boosting industrial economy on Wednesday. As the District introduces, it plans to recruit 689 talents that local industrial development desperately demands, 54 ones for local public institutions and 90 ones for the Qingfeng college students social practice plan. During the Conference, around 130 talents with doctoral degrees came to Wangcheng District ...Leggi su iltempo
