True Detective 4: HBO ordina la produzione della stagione Night Country (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) HBO ha ordinato ufficialmente la produzione di True Detective 4, stagione della serie antologica intitolata Night Country. HBO ha ordinato la produzione di True Detective: Night Country, la stagione 4 della serie antologica creata da Nic Pizzolatto. Il progetto ritornerà sugli schermi televisivi dopo gli episodi che hanno avuto come protagonisti Mahershala Ali e Stephen Dorff. Il quarto racconto al centro di True Detective avrà come protagoniste Jodie Foster e Kali Reis, pugile che ha esordito come attrice in occasione del thriller Catch the Fair One. Le due star interpreteranno ...Leggi su movieplayer
True Detective 4: HBO ordina ufficialmente la stagione, nel cast anche Kali ReisHBO ha ordinato ufficialmente la produzione della stagione 4 della serie True Detective , che sarà intitolata Night Country , annunciando inoltre l'arrivo nel cast di Kali Reis . Le riprese si svolgeranno in Islanda e la pugile ha ottenuto la parte della co - protagonista, ...
True Detective Stagione 4: le prime (attese) anticipazioni sul cast!True Detective, Stagione 4: la new entry è la wrestler Kali Reis. Ecco tutto ciò che c'è da sapere sul ...
True Detective Season 4 – What We Know So FarThere have been reports for a while that a fourth season of "True Detective" was in the works. Back in May, it was announced that Jodie Foster would be attached to the project in a lead role. It looks ...
WBO, WBA Champion Kali Reis to Star in 'True Detective' Season 4 on HBOBoxing fans will see a familiar face when season four of True Detective premieres on HBO. Kali Reis has been cast as co-lead in the anthology crime drama. Reis (19-7-1) holds the WBA, WBO and IBO ...
