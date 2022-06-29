Sony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREBandai Namco ha annunciato PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACSuper Bomberman R 2! in arrivo nel 2023Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022Ultime Blog

Timecho, Founded by the Creators of Apache IoTDB, Raises Over US$10 Million First Fund for Open-Source Software R&D and Time-Series Database Solutions (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - STUTTGART, Germany and BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Timecho, Founded by the Creators of Apache IoTDB, an IoT-native Time Series Database, has announced a First round of Funding of more than US$10 Million led by Sequoia China and joined by KoalaFund, Gobi China, and Cloudwise. Time Series Database has thrived in recent years to meet new data management requirements for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Developers are seeking a Database that can optimize data ingestion rates, storage compression as well as query and analytics features that match the needs of their ...
