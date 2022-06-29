Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - STUTTGART, Germany and BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/by theof, an IoT-native, has announced around ofing of more thanled by Sequoia China and joined by Koala, Gobi China, and Cloudwise.has thrived in recent years to meet new data management requirements for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Developers are seeking athat can optimize data ingestion rates, storage compression as well as query and analytics features that match the needs of their ...