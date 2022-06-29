The Electric State: Netflix distribuirà il film dei fratelli Russo con Millie Bobby Brown e Chris Pratt (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Il film The Electric State, diretto da Joe e Anthony Russo, verrà distribuito da Netflix e nel cast, oltre a Millie Bobby Brown, potrebbe esserci Chris Pratt. The Electric State, il film dei fratelli Russo con star Millie Bobby Brown, verrà realizzato per Netflix e nel cast sembra ci sarà anche Chris Pratt. I due filmmaker collaboreranno quindi nuovamente con la piattaforma di streaming dopo The Gray Man, l'action movie con star Chris Evans e Ryan Gosling. The Electric ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) IlThe, diretto da Joe e Anthony, verrà distribuito dae nel cast, oltre a, potrebbe esserci. The, ildeicon star, verrà realizzato pere nel cast sembra ci sarà anche. I duemaker collaboreranno quindi nuovamente con la piattaforma di streaming dopo The Gray Man, l'action movie con starEvans e Ryan Gosling. The...

Pubblicità

ciakmag : Impegnatissimi e poliedrici, dopo il film 'italiano' e i videogiochi, finalmente si sblocca l'adattamento della Gra… - Nerdmovieprod : The Electric State: Millie Bobby Brown sarà la protagonista del film #MillieBobbyBrown #netflix #TheElectricState - ddadasscience : ma “the electric state” l’hanno già registrato? - fsnews_it : È uscito il nuovo #singolo ?? dei The Heron Temple. Il brano anticipa l'#album ?? di debutto e dichiara ufficialmente… - frasidilauro : Ci siamo: questa settimana inizierà ufficialmente il tour ACHILLE LAURO SUPERSTAR - ELECTRIC ORCHESTRA. Per la pr… -