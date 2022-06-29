Bandai Namco annuncia DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT ...Post Covid-19 : dopo la guarigione rischio depressioneLibano : torturati dal datore di lavoro con martellate, elettrochoc e ...Covid, Napoli : I positivi non fanno il tampone per non perdere le ...KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileUltime Blog

Ready2Respond Workshop at Global Health Security Conference 2022 | Spotlight on Flu Prevention' s Role in Global Health Security Strategies

Ready2Respond Workshop
- SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready2Respond, a coalition of more than 60 public, private ...

Ready2Respond, a coalition of more than 60 public, private and non-profit organizations, will sponsor an on-site Workshop, "(How) Can We Elevate Influenza Preparedness in the Global Health Security Arena?" on Thursday, June 30 at the Global Health Security Conference 2022 occurring this week in Singapore. Workshop discussion themes will include: Lessons learned from COVID-19 and influenza pandemics and how those learnings may inform Strategies aimed at supporting low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) in gaining equitable, ...
