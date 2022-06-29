Otodata Holdings, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of AIUT's LPG Branch (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - A great opportunity for Otodata to continue expanding their product offerings MONTREAL, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Otodata Holdings, Inc. ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired AIUT's LPG Branch, a leading supplier of IoT ecosystems for the global LPG remote monitoring and metering market. For over 15 years, they have been cooperating with leading companies in the global LPG market by equipping their customers with advanced data readout, monitoring, metering, and analysis solutions. Founded in 2008, Otodata offers leading remote tank monitoring hardware, software and applications for a variety of industries. Otodata's solutions allow fuel and industrial gas marketers to monitor their tanks remotely; providing insightful, ...Leggi su iltempo
Otodata Holdings, Inc. ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired AIUT's LPG Branch, a leading supplier of IoT ecosystems for the global LPG remote monitoring and metering market. For over 15 years, they have been cooperating with leading companies in the global LPG market by equipping their customers with advanced data readout, monitoring, metering, and analysis solutions. Founded in 2008, Otodata offers leading remote tank monitoring hardware, software and applications for a variety of industries. Otodata's solutions allow fuel and industrial gas marketers to monitor their tanks remotely; providing insightful, ...Leggi su iltempo
Proactive news headlines including Elementos Ltd, Sunstone Metals, Latin Resources and Tietto MineralsProactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: Elementos Ltd has kicked off a nine-hole, 1,590-metre diamond ...
Olight releases Valkyrie Turbo, A powerful LEP light for long-distance identificationOlight has just released their brand new Valkyrie Turbo, a powerful LEP QD pistol light that is perfect for identifying targets at long distances. While most reputable handgun lights on the market are ...
Otodata HoldingsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Otodata Holdings