MYLE VAPE WINS "BEST BRAND" AWARD AT THE 2022 MENA VAPE AWARDS (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - RIDGEFIELD, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MYLE VAPE, a global BRAND consumers have come to know and trust, has won the "BEST BRAND" AWARD at the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) VAPE AWARDs in Dubai last week. This win comes on the heels of their "Industry Leader" AWARD at the 2022 Vapouround AWARDs earlier this month in the UK. "To say I am blown away at how the industry has embraced our success as a global BRAND and leader in the VAPE industry is not only humbling but sets the bar high for us as a company. We pride ourselves on our investment in R&D and ensuring ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MYLE VAPE WINS 'BEST BRAND' AWARD AT THE 2022 MENA VAPE AWARDSRIDGEFIELD, N. J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ MYLE Vape, a global brand consumers have come to know and trust, has won the 'Best Brand' award at the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Vape Awards in Dubai last week. This win comes on the heels of ...
