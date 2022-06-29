Kedrion Biopharma Recognized for Innovation in Treating Rare Disease (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - FORT LEE, NJ, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Kedrion Biopharma, an international Biopharmaceutical company specializing in the manufacture and distribution of plasma-derived therapeutic products used in Treating Rare and serious Diseases, was presented with an Industry Innovation Award from the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) for RYPLAZIM®, the first FDA-approved treatment for Plasminogen Deficiency Type 1 (PLGD-1). The product was developed by Kedrion's recently acquired subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction in Laval, Canada. Individuals with PLGD-1 have a deficiency of Plasminogen. This protein enables the body to break down fibrin clots, which are involved in the final stages of blood clotting.
broby68 : Kedrion Biopharma premiata per l’innovazione nel trattamento delle malattie rare - pinpoloprato : Si terrà il 1° luglio 2022 l'evento di chiusura della 5° edizione del master PharmaMark. L'evento è sostenuto dalla… -
Kedrion Biopharma redeems 200m of its notes that fall due in 2022Executive Chairman Paolo Marcucci: "We are poised for international growth" LUCCA, Italy, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Kedrion Biopharma, the Italian biopharmaceuticals group, has redeemed 200m euros of its notes that fall due in 2022, slightly less than three months ahead of their maturity date. The notes, which were ...
Kedrion: Marcucci, crescita ambiziosa, con Permira opportunita' rafforzarciNel futuro di Kedrion Biopharma c'e' 'un'ambiziosa operazione di crescita', che richiede una struttura per l'innovazione e la ricerca all'altezza del lavoro. E che potra' contare sulla partnership con Permira e l'... Kedrion Biopharma premiata per l'innovazione nel trattamento delle malattie rare Tecnomedicina
