FDA 510k Clearance Expands Labelling of MolecuLight i | X® to Include the Ability to Identify Regions Containing Elevated Load and More Bacterial Species

FDA 510(k) Clearance Expands Labelling of MolecuLight i:X® to Include the Ability to Identify Regions Containing Elevated Load and More Bacterial Species (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) - New FDA Clearance Illustrates the Utility of the i:X to Reliably DetectClinically Significant Bacteria that Impedes Wound Healing TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds Containing Elevated Bacterial Loads, announces that it has received an expansion to its FDA 510(k) Clearance for the MolecuLight i:X® imaging device's Ability to detect the location of Elevated Bacterial Loads (>104 CFU/g) in wounds. The expanded Labelling also Includes the device's Ability to Identify areas of wounds Containing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Riassunto: La FDA concede l'autorizzazione 510(k) a Onera STS, un sistema per esami di polisonnografia a casa e in laboratorioV., ha ottenuto l'autorizzazione alla commercializzazione 510(k) dalla Food & Drug Administration (FDA) degli Stati Uniti per Onera STS, il suo rivoluzionario sistema per gli studi sulla ...
BENDIT Technologies Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) Clearance of its Bendit 021" steerable microcatheter"We already have FDA clearance for the peripheral indication. Now that we have received 510K clearance for the Bendit21, with expanded indications for neuro, coronary and peripheral, endovascular ... Riassunto: La FDA concede l’autorizzazione 510(k) a Onera STS, un sistema per esami di polisonnografia a casa e in laboratorio 01Net
INSIGHTEC ANNOUNCES PEER REVIEWED PUBLICATION OF PHASE 2B FOCUSED ULTRASOUND PROSTATE CANCER STUDY IN THE LANCET ONCOLOGY JOURNALInsightec, a global healthcare company dedicated to using acoustic energy to transform patient care, today announced the publication of its multicenter prostate cancer focal therapy study in The ...
Xoran Technologies Starts Work on Phase 2 of Mobile Lung CT NIH GrantXoran Technologies® announces they have begun work on Phase 2 of their mobile lung grant with the goal to confirm the safety and utility of a future thoracic point-of-care CT system in support of an ...
