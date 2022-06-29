Cigarette After Sex in concerto al Rock in Roma, come un’intima e segreta dichiarazione d’amore (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Con una pandemia di mezzo, finalmente la band americana Cigarette After Sex in concerto, arriva a Roma, con il live di ieri sera 28 giugno 2022 all’interno del Rock in Roma all’Ippodromo delle Capannelle. Ci hanno chiesto di fare foto solo in bianco e nero, forse affinché tutti potessero percepire l’atmosfera intima che solo quella sfumatura riesce a rappresentare. Cigarette After Sex, un concerto in bianco e nero, tra le righe, sensuale e malinconico come ogni creazione originale della band. Uno spazio interconnesso, astrale, uno spazio grigio. Lo show dei Cigarette After Sex, anche in un’arena grande quanto l’Ippodromo delle Capannelle, sembra consumarsi in una stanza con le ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) Con una pandemia di mezzo, finalmente la band americanaSex in, arriva a, con il live di ieri sera 28 giugno 2022 all’interno delinall’Ippodromo delle Capannelle. Ci hanno chiesto di fare foto solo in bianco e nero, forse affinché tutti potessero percepire l’atmosfera intima che solo quella sfumatura riesce a rappresentare.Sex, unin bianco e nero, tra le righe, sensuale e malinconicoogni creazione originale della band. Uno spazio interconnesso, astrale, uno spazio grigio. Lo show deiSex, anche in un’arena grande quanto l’Ippodromo delle Capannelle, sembra consumarsi in una stanza con le ...

Pubblicità

dariasspace : RT @gin3_vr4: oggi ci sono i cigarette after sex al rock in roma e io non sto la non chiedetemi come sto - kimsdoyie : @kitltie ini apocalypse cigarette after s*x kan? - gin3_vr4 : oggi ci sono i cigarette after sex al rock in roma e io non sto la non chiedetemi come sto - fearvless89 : #tiziaparty cigarette after sex ascoltazione perché voglio chillarmi (4mmzzarm1*) - _amitbehere : @bhatkahua tatti bhi mast hoti hai, after a chai and a cigarette. -