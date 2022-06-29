Bandai Namco annuncia DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: FRIENDS OF THE GREAT ...Post Covid-19 : dopo la guarigione rischio depressioneLibano : torturati dal datore di lavoro con martellate, elettrochoc e ...Covid, Napoli : I positivi non fanno il tampone per non perdere le ...KONAMI estende la partnership con il Bayern MonacoROGUEBOOK: DISPONIBILE SU STADIASony presenta “INZONE”, nuovo brand gaming per PCWay of the Hunter uscirà ad agostoNZXT presenta le Capture Card Signal 4K30 e Signal HD60Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileUltime Blog

China Matters documents Qingdao' s former German Governor' s House in the context of Sino - German Cultural Exchange

BEIJING, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao is a coastal city located in eastern China.

Qingdao is a coastal city located in eastern China. The European architecture reminiscent of past times, the pleasant seaside climate, and the enchantingly beautiful natural landscapes fill the city with a stylish, yet romantic, atmosphere.     Construction of the former German Governor's House in Qingdao (No.26 Longshan Road) began in July of 1905 and finished two years later. The building itself covers over 4,000 square meters, and the compound occupies an area of 26,000 square meters including the surrounding garden. Some 850,000 German marks were spent on construction. This is a truly captivating building. It organically meshes with the surrounding city streets and ...
