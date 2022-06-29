Botman Newcastle, l’agente: «Volevi la Premier, eccoci!» – FOTO (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) l’agente di Botman ha commentato l’arrivo del difensore al Newcastle, che ha così esaudito il sogno di giocare in Premier League Dopo le tanti voci di un possibile arrivo al Milan, Sven Botman si è trasferito ufficialmente al Newcastle. E suoi social, Nikkie Bruinenberg, agente del difensore, ha svelato la grande volontà del difensore di trasferirsi in Inghilterra. Su Instagram, il procuratore ha infatti scritto: «”Nik, un giorno voglio giocare in Premier League”. Eccoci». Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Nikkie Bruinenberg (@nikkiebruinenberg) L'articolo proviene da Calcio News 24. Leggi su calcionews24
