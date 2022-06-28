Vodafone Germany Chooses RealNetworks to Test an Anti-Fraud Voice Call Solution Using KONTXT (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Pilot project will gain insights on spam rejection performance and customer experience SEATTLE, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
RealNetworks® (NASDAQ: RNWK), a leader in AI-powered digital media software and services, today announced a pilot program with Vodafone Germany to launch a new service Called Vodafone CallProtect. Vodafone CallProtect will warn Vodafone Germany customers of potential Fraudulent, scam, or spam-type Calls. The technology behind CallProtect is RealNetworks' KONTXT®, an AI-based Anti-spam Solution for messaging and Voice Calls, which includes the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
