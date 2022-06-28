THE ACQUISITION OF PHARMA IT WILL ENABLE PLG TO STRENGTHEN ITS FOOTHOLD IN NORTHERN EUROPE AND OFFER NEW SERVICES IN THE CONTEXT OF LIFE SCIENCES DIGITALISATION

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Following the recentof Quoretex in May 2022, ProductGroup (PLG), a global leader in regulatory and compliancefor theindustry, expands its serviceing by acquiringIT. PARIS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ProductGroup (PLG), a global provider of specializedfor theceutical, Medtech and Biotech industries, recently acquiredIT, aconsulting company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. Founded in 2016,IT is a leading provider of technology & regulatory compliance solutions for theindustry. The ...