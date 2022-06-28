Overwatch, il coach Chris “HuK” Loranger lascia Boston Uprising: il team cambierà anche il roster (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Grandi cambiamenti per Boston Uprising nel bel mezzo della stagione della Overwatch League. Il team ha annunciato nelle scorse ore che si sarebbe separato dal suo direttore generale e presidente di lunga data, Chris “HuK” Loranger, e avrebbe anche apportato alcune modifiche al suo roster. Si tratta di un addio che fa ovviamente rumore. HuK è stato direttore generale e “presidente dei giochi” per Boston Uprising sin dai primi passi della squadra, nata alla fine del 2017. In qualità di ex commentatore e giocatore professionista di Starcraft 2, HuK fa parte della scena degli esports da molti anni. pic.twitter.com/L77vnwfvZV — Boston Uprising ...Leggi su esports247
