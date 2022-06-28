GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoStagione 6 di Call of Duty: Mobile: Verso il cieloConsulenza professionale per la migrazione SEO di un sitoCorte Palasio : Pierangelo Repanati ucciso con due coltellate alla ...Michelle Hunziker Giovanni Angiolini insieme in SardegnaIsola Famosi 2022 : Guendalina Tavassi sul ritiro del fratello EdoardoChi è Carlotta Rossi : Bud Spencer era mio padre!F1 22 Recensione PlaystationDIGITAL BROS ACQUISTA D3 GO!ELDEN RING - Sharper Than Their SwordsUltime Blog

OTSU, Japan, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., headquartered in Otsu, ...

Nippon Electric Glass Develops New Products, Expanding 5G Wireless Communication Area (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) OTSU, Japan, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., headquartered in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Japan, has developed a transparent antenna, which is made of a Glass substrate, and a repeater (*1), which uses radio wave lenses and does not require power supply, for 5G millimeter-wave Wireless Communication technology. These Products will be exhibited at the fifth 5G Technology Expo to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from June 29 to July 1, 2022. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw PI1fl Sgrm1ycY.jpg Images: Product photos and usagehttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw PI3fl UkYy35HI.jpg Image: Expected usage locationhttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106496/202206242931/ prw ...
