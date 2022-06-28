House Of the Dragon, The Sandman, Riverdale, Warner Bros. Discovery svela la lineup tv del Comic-Con 2022 (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) House Of the Dragon, The Sandman, Riverdale tra i panel annunciati da Warner Bros. Discovery al San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Warner Bros. Discovery ha rivelato la sua lineup televisiva per il San Diego Comic-Con 2022, che si terrà dal 21 al 24 luglio. Tra le produzioni annunciate lo spinoff de Il trono di spade House of the Dragon, l'atteso The Sandman, Riverdale e molti altri show. Uno dei panel sarà dedicato alla serie originale HBO House of the Dragon, prequel de Il trono di spade. Warner Bros. ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022)Of the, Thetra i panel annunciati daal San Diego-Conha rivelato la suatelevisiva per il San Diego-Con, che si terrà dal 21 al 24 luglio. Tra le produzioni annunciate lo spinoff de Il trono di spadeof the, l'atteso Thee molti altri show. Uno dei panel sarà dedicato alla serie originale HBOof the, prequel de Il trono di spade.. ...

Pubblicità

Frances99991352 : RT @CinziaNovelli2: ?? in the house ?????? #basciagoni PS: io ?? Alessandro...' Stai bene ..e !!!' ...?? - TizianiLucia : RT @CinziaNovelli2: ?? in the house ?????? #basciagoni PS: io ?? Alessandro...' Stai bene ..e !!!' ...?? - Stellina_33 : RT @CinziaNovelli2: ?? in the house ?????? #basciagoni PS: io ?? Alessandro...' Stai bene ..e !!!' ...?? - RealCryssness : Ehi! La streaming su twitch sta iniziando! - basciagonixever : RT @CinziaNovelli2: ?? in the house ?????? #basciagoni PS: io ?? Alessandro...' Stai bene ..e !!!' ...?? -