HOLBORN DOUBLES DOWN ON INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Launch of NX PBO DUBAI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/–this week announces the launch of the NX PBO. The NX Practice Buy Out is a form of equity release secured against an adviser's existing income, providing an option to take up to two times residual or recurrent income, up to 100,000 USD, as a lump sum, upon joining the company. The proposition which came into force from the 1st of March 2022, will be made available to all advisers who meet the qualifying criteria, with payments being collateralised against the adviser's PBO on retirement. The NX PBO is designed to attract qualified advisers with mid to large size client books across themarket. Riyad Adamou, Chief Commercial Officer, states: "We know we are one of a handful of companies in themarket that offers a contractual PBO to our advisers, ...