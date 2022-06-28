Enlight Energizes Gecama, the Largest Wind Farm in Spain (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Enlight's CEO Gilad Yavetz: "We are proud to have reached the onset of commercial operation for Gecama, our 329 MW flagship project in Spain. The project, which is Spain's Largest Wind Farm, was completed ahead of schedule, highlighting the Company's robust execution capabilities. We believe that the strategy chosen for the project three years ago to sell electricity under a merchant model is now showing its results. The completion of the project is a major milestone for Enlight while also contributing significantly to the Spanish economy. We would like to thank our partners in this project, Nordex SE, Elecnor and Typsa for their great contribution to the project" TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Enlight Renewable ...Leggi su iltempo
Enlight Renewable ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Enlight Energizes Gecama, the Largest Wind Farm in SpainEnlight's CEO Gilad Yavetz: "We are proud to have reached the onset of commercial operation for Gecama, our 329 MW flagship project in Spain. The project, which is Spain's largest wind farm, was ...
EV Connect Expands DC Fast Charging in Underserved Communities Through California Utility ProgramEV Connect, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging management solutions, today announced that it has successfully commissioned its first two projects through a program with California's largest ...
Enlight EnergizesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Enlight Energizes