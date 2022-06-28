Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoStagione 6 di Call of Duty: Mobile: Verso il cieloConsulenza professionale per la migrazione SEO di un sitoCorte Palasio : Pierangelo Repanati ucciso con due coltellate alla ...Michelle Hunziker Giovanni Angiolini insieme in SardegnaIsola Famosi 2022 : Guendalina Tavassi sul ritiro del fratello EdoardoChi è Carlotta Rossi : Bud Spencer era mio padre!F1 22 Recensione PlaystationDIGITAL BROS ACQUISTA D3 GO!Ultime Blog

Enlight Energizes Gecama, the Largest Wind Farm in Spain (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) Enlight's CEO Gilad Yavetz: "We are proud to have reached the onset of commercial operation for Gecama, our 329 MW flagship project in Spain. The project, which is Spain's Largest Wind Farm, was completed ahead of schedule, highlighting the Company's robust execution capabilities.  We believe that the strategy chosen for the project three years ago to sell electricity under a merchant model is now showing its results. The completion of the project is a major milestone for Enlight while also contributing significantly to the Spanish economy. We would like to thank our partners in this project, Nordex SE, Elecnor and Typsa for their great contribution to the project" TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

