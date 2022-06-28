Drag Race, un suo spin off debutta su Rai2: ecco Non Sono Una Signora (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) A settembre tornerà su Discovery+ la seconda stagione di Drag Race Italia con Priscilla, Tommaso Zorzi e Chiara Francini. Ma un suo spin off sarebbe stato acquistato regolarmente da Rai2. Nel dettaglio si tratterebbe di RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, un format che vede celebrità – che nella vita fanno tutt’altro – trasformarsi in Drag queen e gareggiare fra loro. Nella versione originale di RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (disponibile su Netflix) hanno gareggiato attori, cantanti, comici ed influencer. Tutti loro Sono stati affidati ad un team di esperte Drag queen che gli hanno insegnato a camminare sui tacchi, sfilare, cantare in playback e ballare. Infine si Sono sfidati a ... Leggi su biccy (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) A settembre tornerà su Discovery+ la seconda stagione diItalia con Priscilla, Tommaso Zorzi e Chiara Francini. Ma un suooff sarebbe stato acquistato regolarmente da. Nel dettaglio si tratterebbe di RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity, un format che vede celebrità – che nella vita fanno tutt’altro – trasformarsi inqueen e gareggiare fra loro. Nella versione originale di RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity(disponibile su Netflix) hanno gareggiato attori, cantanti, comici ed influencer. Tutti lorostati affidati ad un team di espertequeen che gli hanno insegnato a camminare sui tacchi, sfilare, cantare in playback e ballare. Infine sisfidati a ...

