Brentford | Eriksen ascolta anche l'offerta del Leicester

Brentford Eriksen
Christian Eriksen tra Manchester United e Brentford, ma non solo: stando al Times, il centrocampista ...

Christian Eriksen tra Manchester United e Brentford, ma non solo: stando al Times, il centrocampista danese valuta anche l'offerta del Leicester.
Eriksen, altra pretendente si aggiunge alla lista

1 Christian Eriksen è tornato ad essere uomo mercato nelle ultime settimane. Sulle sue tracce, oltre alla proposta di rinnovo da parte del Brentford , ci sono Manchester United e Leicester . Lo riporta il Times .

Eriksen valuta il suo futuro, arrivata una proposta anche dal Leicester

... tra le offerte ne è arrivata una anche dal Leicester Il futuro di Eriksen è ancora tutto da scrivere. L'ex Inter è tornato a giocare in Premier League con il Brentford, ma il suo contratto è in ...
Erik ten Hag has Frenkie de Jong transfer contingency, as he pins hopes on existing Man Utd midfielder

Christian Eriksen has been offered a contract, but is still deciding his future after a six-month spell at Brentford. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have all left. And the ...

Manchester United have been linked with 100 players this summer – here's a list of all of them

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.
