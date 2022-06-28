Farming Simulator 22 - Kubota Pack disponibileGotham Knights: svelato il trailer ufficiale dedicato a RobinGame Ready driver per F1 22 disponibiliMARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE ARRIVA A OTTOBREBandai Namco ha annunciato PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PACSuper Bomberman R 2! in arrivo nel 2023Super Bomberman R 2! in arrivo nel 2023Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoStagione 6 di Call of Duty: Mobile: Verso il cieloUltime Blog

Ascend brings new EV | battery materials to Battery Show Europe

Ascend brings
- HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance materials is Showcasing its latest ...

Ascend brings new EV, battery materials to Battery Show Europe (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) - HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Ascend Performance materials is Showcasing its latest materials for e-mobility at the Battery Show Europe this week. Among the products Ascend is exhibiting are a new color-stable grade of its Starflam® flame-retardant polyamides; its new Vydyne® AVS for damping noise, vibration and harshness; and Trinohex® Ultra, its REACH-registered electrolyte additive. Ascend has developed a color-stable orange grade of its Starflam525K flame-retardant PA66 that is laser-markable, withstands long-term heat aging over 5,000 hours and retains its electrical properties, including a UL 94 flammability rating of V-0 at 0.2 mm. This new color-stable grade is designed for use in high-voltage ...
Iguazio Partners with Snowflake to Automate and Accelerate MLOps

