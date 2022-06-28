Amai Proteins, producer of 100% protein sweetener that reduces sugar in Food & Beverages by up to 70%, voted Global Winner at the 2022 Extreme Tech Challenge Competition (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Amai proteins, an Israeli start-up developer of novel designer proteins that answer the needs of consumers and industry, is the Global Winner of the 2022 XTC Competition. Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) is the world's largest start-up Competition for purpose-driven companies. Over 2000+ start-ups from 100+ countries competed in 10 impact areas ranging from BioTech to Education, FinTech to CleanTech, etc. sugar overconsumption underlies the Metabolic Syndrome (obesity, diabetes, and more), a Global health ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
