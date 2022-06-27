“Toxic Bright” Lips | i 3 migliori rossetti dell’estate 2022 per labbra al neon

Leggi su diredonna

(Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) Il nome potrebbe trarre in inganno ma il significato è tutto racchiuso nel colore stesso, simbolo di questi tipi di: si tratta dele delle, l’imperdibile trend. La scelta audace deialè stata fatta sulle passerelle delle sfilate dai make up artist più esperti, e di lì a poco lesono diventate un trend da copiare durante la stagione più calda dell’anno. A livello cromatico levanno dal rosso più acceso all’arancione, e ancora fucsia, viola e addirittura verde. Tra le fautrici di questo trend, c’è la make up artist Michaela Bosch, che ha scelto ...