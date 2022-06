Pubblicità

esports247_it : 'Simp', Pokimane critica chi usa il termine: 'Misoginia di basso livello' -

Multiplayer.it

Pokimane believes her male friends are too afraid to defend her at times in fear of being called ‘simps’ by the masses.Pokimane recently spoke out against 'simp' hate on stream claiming that it has affected her relationships and reinforces misogyny.