NASCAR | Ally 400 | Elliott primo nella maratona di Nashville

NASCAR Ally
I fan della NASCAR ricorderanno la Ally 400 per un bel po’ di anni. Una gara lunghissima, al Nashville ...

NASCAR, Ally 400: Elliott primo nella maratona di Nashville (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) I fan della NASCAR ricorderanno la Ally 400 per un bel po’ di anni. Una gara lunghissima, al Nashville Superspeedway, interrotta più e più volte da pioggia e fulmini. Al termine di una giornata infinita, la spunta Chase Elliott, bravo a tenere a bada a Kurt Busch nell’ultimo restart. Per l’iridato 2020, leader della Regular Season, è la seconda vittoria stagionale. Il polesitter Denny Hamlin chiude in sesta posizione, dietro a Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson e Ross Chastain. Completano la top ten Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano e Kevin Harvick. Non manca lo spettacolo a Nashville, come testimoniano i 18 cambi di leader nel corso delle 400 miglia più lunghe del mondo. NASCAR, Ally 400: Larson le suona a tutti NASCAR, Ally ...
