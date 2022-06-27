NASCAR, Ally 400: Elliott primo nella maratona di Nashville (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) I fan della NASCAR ricorderanno la Ally 400 per un bel po’ di anni. Una gara lunghissima, al Nashville Superspeedway, interrotta più e più volte da pioggia e fulmini. Al termine di una giornata infinita, la spunta Chase Elliott, bravo a tenere a bada a Kurt Busch nell’ultimo restart. Per l’iridato 2020, leader della Regular Season, è la seconda vittoria stagionale. Il polesitter Denny Hamlin chiude in sesta posizione, dietro a Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson e Ross Chastain. Completano la top ten Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano e Kevin Harvick. Non manca lo spettacolo a Nashville, come testimoniano i 18 cambi di leader nel corso delle 400 miglia più lunghe del mondo. NASCAR, Ally 400: Larson le suona a tutti NASCAR, Ally ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Pubblicità
NASCAR, la musica della Cup Series torna sull'ovale da Nashville OA Sport
Sweet sound: Chase Elliott strums a great tune en route to second Cup win of year at NashvilleElliott became the fifth driver to win two races this season, but more importantly, he maintains his stranglehold on the top spot in the Cup standings for the 12th straight week ...
Chase Elliott gets second 2022 NASCAR Cup Series win in the Ally 400 at Nashville SuperspeedwayLEBANON — Chase Elliott bounced back from a disappointing finish in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Sunday night by winning the second annual race at Nashville Superspeedway in front of a ...
NASCAR AllySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NASCAR Ally