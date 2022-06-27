Aggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 2COD VANGUARD E WARZONE: PRESENTAZIONE BATTLE PASS E BUNDLE STAGIONE ...GTA Online: brucia gli pneumatici e ottieni bonus di LS Tuners per ...NVIDIA GeForce RTX Serie 30 Pronte & in Stock F1 22: i piloti indovinano la valutazione dei loro compagniOrganizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiNo Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

“Living in America” nel Connecticut. E non è solo la storica canzone di James Brown, ma anche lo stato ...

Golf: Xander Schauffele firma la brillante vittoria al Travelers Championship 2022 su Theegala e Poston (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) “Living in America” nel Connecticut. E non è solo la storica canzone di James Brown, ma anche lo stato dell’arte al Travelers Championship 2022, dove tutta la top ten è made in USA. Il vincitore è però Xander Schauffele, che a soli due mesi di distanza dall’ultimo successo (che però era in coppia con Patrick Cantlay al Zurich Classic) se ne porta a casa un altro e con esso una bella scalata al numero 11 del ranking mondiale. Molto buona la gestione del giro finale in -2, che lo porta al complessivo -19 (63 63 67 68) che gli regala il primo posto. Seconda posizione, ma con lotta fino alla fine, per Sahith Theegala, che soltanto alla 18 si arrende nei confronti del suo più illustre avversario. Il suo -17 è score identico a quello di JT Poston, che però rimonta cinque ...
Golf: un ottimo Xander Schauffele porta a casa il Travelers Championship 2022

Al Travelers Championship, torneo del PGA Tour che si sta disputando negli Usa, quello tra Xander Schauffele e Patrick Cantlay è un vero e proprio testa a testa. A Cromwell, in Connecticut e sul percorso del TPC River Highlands (par 70), la medaglia d'oro ai Giochi di Tokyo Schauffele, dopo ...

Xander Schauffele è il nuovo leader del Travelers Championship, torneo del PGA Tour. A Cromwell, in Connecticut, l'americano con il secondo parziale bogey free chiuso in 63 ( - 8) su un totale di 126 (...
Kyle Porter joins Erik Kuselias to discuss Xander Schauffele winning the Travelers Championship ...

Xander Schauffele picked up a dramatic victory at the Travelers Championship. The 28-year-old birdied on the final hole to secure the win at TPC River Highlands. He finished 2-under 68 on Sunday and ...
