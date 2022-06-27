Golf: Xander Schauffele firma la brillante vittoria al Travelers Championship 2022 su Theegala e Poston (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) “Living in America” nel Connecticut. E non è solo la storica canzone di James Brown, ma anche lo stato dell’arte al Travelers Championship 2022, dove tutta la top ten è made in USA. Il vincitore è però Xander Schauffele, che a soli due mesi di distanza dall’ultimo successo (che però era in coppia con Patrick Cantlay al Zurich Classic) se ne porta a casa un altro e con esso una bella scalata al numero 11 del ranking mondiale. Molto buona la gestione del giro finale in -2, che lo porta al complessivo -19 (63 63 67 68) che gli regala il primo posto. Seconda posizione, ma con lotta fino alla fine, per Sahith Theegala, che soltanto alla 18 si arrende nei confronti del suo più illustre avversario. Il suo -17 è score identico a quello di JT Poston, che però rimonta cinque ...Leggi su oasport
