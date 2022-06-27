Sharon Stone : Ho perso nove figli a causa di aborti spontaneiTower of Fantasy: le pre-registrazioni aprono oggiCapitan Tsubasa entra in The Sandbox per chi aspira a diventare ...PHILIPS OneBlade e MKERS: disponibile su FIFA 22Chiara Ferragni da censura in nude look su InstagramPerché chiedere un consulto ad un dottore onlineAggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 2COD VANGUARD E WARZONE: PRESENTAZIONE BATTLE PASS E BUNDLE STAGIONE ...GTA Online: brucia gli pneumatici e ottieni bonus di LS Tuners per ...NVIDIA GeForce RTX Serie 30 Pronte & in Stock Ultime Blog

Dr Chudi Ndubaku joins Paraza Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer

Chudi Ndubaku
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
- MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dr. Chudi Ndubaku joins Paraza Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) - MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chudi Ndubaku as Chief Scientific Officer. In his new role as part of the executive team at Paraza, Dr. Ndubaku will lead and drive the strategic growth of the R&D division of Paraza, with unitary focus to further enhance the Scientific impact of Paraza research on client-partners' programs. Dr. Ndubaku is a proven leader in the field of drug discovery with extensive experience in the industry. Prior to joining Paraza, Dr. Ndubaku held several senior Scientific leadership positions at Genentech, Aduro Biotech and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

Dr. Chudi Ndubaku joins Paraza Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer

MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chudi Ndubaku as Chief Scientific Officer. In his new role as part of the executive team at Paraza, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chudi Ndubaku
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Chudi Ndubaku Chudi Ndubaku joins Paraza Pharma