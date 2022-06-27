Dr. Chudi Ndubaku joins Paraza Pharma as Chief Scientific Officer (Di lunedì 27 giugno 2022) - MONTREAL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Paraza Pharma is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chudi Ndubaku as Chief Scientific Officer. In his new role as part of the executive team at Paraza, Dr. Ndubaku will lead and drive the strategic growth of the R&D division of Paraza, with unitary focus to further enhance the Scientific impact of Paraza research on client-partners' programs. Dr. Ndubaku is a proven leader in the field of drug discovery with extensive experience in the industry. Prior to joining Paraza, Dr. Ndubaku held several senior Scientific leadership positions at Genentech, Aduro Biotech and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
