Golf | Travelers Championship | tra Schauffele e Cantlay è testa a testa

Golf Travelers
Al Travelers Championship, torneo del PGA Tour che si sta disputando negli Usa, quello tra Xander ...

Golf, Travelers Championship: tra Schauffele e Cantlay è testa a testa (Di domenica 26 giugno 2022) Al Travelers Championship, torneo del PGA Tour che si sta disputando negli Usa, quello tra Xander Schauffele e Patrick Cantlay è un vero e proprio testa a testa. A Cromwell, in Connecticut e sul percorso del TPC River Highlands (par 70), la medaglia d’oro ai Giochi di Tokyo Schauffele, dopo il “moving day” è ancora al comando della classifica con uno score di 193 (63 63 67, -17). A un solo colpo di distanza c’è Cantlay – miglior giocatore del circuito nel 2021 quando ha fatto sua anche la FedEx Cup -, 2/o con 194 (-16). Loro due insieme quest’anno sono riusciti a vincere lo Zurich Classic of New Orleans, torneo a coppie, e ora sono pronti a contendersi il titolo e un montepremi complessivo di 8.300.000 dollari, con ...
Golf, PGA Tour: Xander Schauffele in testa al Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele è il nuovo leader del Travelers Championship, torneo del PGA Tour. A Cromwell, in Connecticut, l'americano con il secondo parziale bogey free chiuso in 63 ( - 8) su un totale di 126 (63 63, - 14) prende il largo rispetto ...

Golf, PGA Tour 2022: Xander Schauffele vola al comando del Travelers Championship al termine del secondo round

Il fine settimana del PGA Tour continua senza intoppi con il Travelers Championship (montepremi 8,3 milioni di dollari) che giunge al termine del secondo round. Lo storico evento, nato nel lontano 1952, vede al comando Xander Schauffele. L'americano guida con ...
More woe for Rory McIlroy as Travelers Championship challenge stalls with third round 72

RORY McIlroy looks to be running on empty after suffering another bad day off the tee in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Schauffele takes 1-shot lead over buddy Cantlay at Travelers

Xander Schauffele shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over good friend and playing partner Patrick Cantlay into the final. Schauffele had a 17-under 193 total at TPC River ...
