Vietnam' s Flamingo Group Wins Big in Prestigious International Real Estate Awards

Vietnam Flamingo
The company has been recognized by both the IPA and the BCI Asia Awards in 2022 HANOI, Vietnam, June ...

Vietnam's Flamingo Group Wins Big in Prestigious International Real Estate Awards (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) The company has been recognized by both the IPA and the BCI Asia Awards in 2022 HANOI, Vietnam, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 The Flamingo Holding Group (Flamingo Group), a key player in the Real Estate arena both in Vietnam and around the world, has emerged as the winners of two vital categories at the Prestigious International Property Awards (IPA) 2022. The Flamingo Group is also the only Vietnamese enterprise to be awarded a pair of Wins at the BCI Asia Awards 2022. At the IPA 2022 June 23 event in London, the Flamingo Group surpassed hundreds of ...
