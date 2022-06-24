Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiNo Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchRay-Tracing per A Plague Tale: Requiem” e Genshin Impact su GeForce ...POCO F4 e POCO X4 GT: PresentatiSony lancia oggi la nuova versione del Playstation PlusRogue Spirit: Nuovo update in arrivo il 7 di luglioSmart Home Dashboard: disponibile in Italia su Fire TVTaiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival arriva il 14 ottobreUltime Blog

Trevor | Il Musical | su Disney+ in streaming da oggi

Trevor Musical
Per celebrare il Pride Month, Disney+ ha reso disponibile in streaming il film Trevor: Il Musical, ...

Trevor: Il Musical, su Disney+ in streaming da oggi (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) Per celebrare il Pride Month, Disney+ ha reso disponibile in streaming il film Trevor: Il Musical, versione filmata della produzione teatrale di Off-Broadway. Per celebrare il Pride Month, Disney+ ha reso disponibile da oggi 24 giugno 2022 per tutti gli uteneti in streaming il film Trevor: Il Musical, versione filmata della produzione teatrale di Off-Broadway. Mentre affronta l'adolescenza nel 1981, Trevor lotta per trovare la propria identità e determinare il proprio posto in un mondo difficile. Quando un incidente imbarazzante a scuola lo porta improvvisamente sotto gli occhi di tutti, Trevor deve trovare il coraggio di tracciare la propria strada. Una storia profondamente commovente e divertente ...
