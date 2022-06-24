Rugby, Test Match Estivi, Portogallo-Italia in tv: data, orario e diretta streaming (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) L’Italia del Rugby è pronta ad affrontare il Portogallo nel primo dei tre Test Match Estivi previsti. All’Estadio do Restelo di Lisbona, domani sabato 25 giugno alle ore 18 ci sarà il calcio d’inizio. In tv, il Match sarà visibile su Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport Uno e in streaming su SkyGo, NowTV e sullo stream di TV8. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Pubblicità
zazoomblog : Rugby Test match 2022: Portogallo-Italia le formazioni in campo - #Rugby #match #2022: - zazoomblog : Rugby Test match 2022: Portogallo-Italia le formazioni in campo - #Rugby #match #2022: - Sport24h_it : Roma - E’ il test-match di sabato sera a Lisbona contro il Portogallo che vede impegnati gli Azzurri di Kieran Crow… - italiansrugby : RT @sbattaggia: #rugby A poche ore dall’ inizio dei test estivi, un’occhiata alle caratteristiche dei numeri 9 che tra #Portogallo, #Romani… - sbattaggia : #rugby A poche ore dall’ inizio dei test estivi, un’occhiata alle caratteristiche dei numeri 9 che tra #Portogallo,… -
Rugby, tour estivo: le formazioni in vista di Portogallo - ItaliaAndrà in scena sabato a Lisbona contro il Portogallo il primo test match del tour estivo della Nazionale Italiana di Rugby . Un'occasione per il commissario tecnico di fare esordire e testare nuovi giocatori, con una formazione che prevede un giusto mix di ...
Italrugby: domani test contro il PortogalloL'estate del rugby azzurro inizia domani con il test match di Lisbona contro il Portogallo. Sulla carta un match non certo proibitivo per la compagine di Kieran Crowley, chiamata dopo la buona vittoria contro il ... Rugby - Test match di novembre: Italia-Samoa verso il Plebiscito di Padova OnRugby
England v New Zealand: third Test, day two – live!Potts tests Bracewell with one angled in just outside off that the ... 2h ago 06.08 92nd over: New Zealand 234-5 (Mitchell 82 Blundell 50) Potts begins from the rugby stand end. He maintains yesterday ...
Holloway debut hopes hobbled, May also in doubt as Jones gets ready for verbal warfareJed Holloway’s hopes of making his Wallabies debut have taken a hit with a calf injury putting him in doubt for next weekend’s Test in Perth.
Rugby TestSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rugby Test