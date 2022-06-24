Powered by REFIRE Fuel Cell Systems, Clean Logistics celebrates world premiere of Zero-Emission truck "fyuriant" (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) HAMBURG, Germany, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) presented fyuriant, its first hydrogen-Powered Zero-Emission truck to the public at the Stade airfield in Lower Saxony. The production model is Powered by dual 120kW PRISMA Fuel Cell Systems designed and manufactured by Shanghai REFIRE Technology Ltd. (REFIRE) providing class-leading performance for all driving conditions. fyuriant represents a milestone for the two companies who have today ushered in a new era of environmentally friendly road freight transportation. The launch of the hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Powered by REFIRE Fuel Cell Systems, Clean Logistics celebrates world premiere of Zero-Emission truck "fyuriant"Clean Logistics SE (ISIN DE000A1YDAZ7) presented fyuriant, its first hydrogen-powered zero-emission truck to the public at the Stade airfield in Lower Saxony. The production model is powered by dual ...
Chinese Fuel Cell Maker Refire, German Partner Launch Zero-Emissions Long-Haul TruckChinese fuel cell maker Refire Group and its German partner Clean Logistics have held the world premier in Berlin of a new zero-emissions long-haul truck. Hybatt Truck has a range of 400 kilometers to ...
