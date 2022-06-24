Next.e.GO Mobile brings its sports model to the Goodwood Festival of Speed (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) AACHEN, Germany, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The independent German electric car manufacturer Next.e.GO Mobile SE is presenting its Sport Life at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (June 22-26, UK), one of the greatest celebrations of the world's energizing sports. e.GO is located at the Festival's Electric Avenue, at the confluence of the future of mobility and electrification. "We are delighted to be here at the Goodwood Electric Avenue together with other established automotive brands, shaping and accelerating the future of electro mobility. This perfectly resonates with our vision at e.GO to offer our customers fun without regret", says Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next.e.GO Mobile SE. The e.GO ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
