G20 ambitious on plan to roll out pandemic fund this year (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Finance Ministers and Health Ministers of the world's 20 largest economies agree to establish a ground-breaking pandemic fund to help the world better prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics. Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati co-chaired the 1st G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting (JFHMM), during which G20 member states agreed to the establishment of a Financial Intermediary fund (FIF) for pandemic Preparedness, Prevention, and Response (PPR) under the trusteeship of the World Bank and technical guidance of the WHO. "I am pleased to announce a commitment of over USD 1.1 billion has been secured for the Financial Intermediary fund for
