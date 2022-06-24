First OPEC Fund Development Forum commits to mobilize funds to address global challenges

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) VIENNA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/partners attending the'sin Vienna this week demonstrated their resolve tourgentby entering new commitments for financial support and signing cooperation agreements. Signings and announcements included the following:Director-General Dr. Alkhalifa said: "These new commitments and signings are a declaration of our intent to join forces in the face of unprecedented. One clear takeaway from our event was the need for urgent, targeted and joint action in areas such as climate change, energy access and food supply. We are very encouraged by the success and positive momentum ...