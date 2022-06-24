Organizzare un torneo di videogames in casa: quali giochi non possono ...Ucraina e Moldavia saranno presto nell'Unione EuropeaAntonino Spinalbese : Spero che tra Belen Rodriguez e De Martino duri ...Guerra Ucraina : Gli Stati Uniti inviano a Kiev altri 450mln di armiNo Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchRay-Tracing per A Plague Tale: Requiem” e Genshin Impact su GeForce ...POCO F4 e POCO X4 GT: Presentati40 anni di Deejay, Linus : Le radio si sono rinnovate, ma ormai i ...Sony lancia oggi la nuova versione del Playstation PlusRogue Spirit: Nuovo update in arrivo il 7 di luglioUltime Blog

China Matters highlighted the 6th World Intelligence Congress | China' s Digital Economy 2 0

BEIJING, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The year was 2014 when China's banking sector shook hands on a ...

China Matters highlighted the 6th World Intelligence Congress: China's Digital Economy 2.0

BEIJING, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The year was 2014 when China's banking sector shook hands on a private banking license deal with the country's Big Tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent among others. This is when Digital payments system including Alipay and WeChat, was born. But little did we know about a Digital currency from the People's Bank of China (PBoC) that started its trajectory in the same year.  Also known as the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), it's now tipped to be the next Digital currency revolution, possibly ushering in the Digital payments 2.0 in China. But why is this important for the World's second largest Economy? Josh Arslan from ...
