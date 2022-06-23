PODA Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (?FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC ("Altria"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) (the "Transaction"), the Company's Shareholders have unanimously approved all of the Special resolutions required for completion of the Transaction and the Distribution (as described below) at PODA's Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held on June 22, 2022. The Transaction As previously announced, the Company, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special MeetingThe Circular is available on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com well as on the Company's website at poda - holdings.com .
