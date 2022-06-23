PODA Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/HOLDINGS, INC. ("" or the "Company") (CSE:) (?FSE: 99L) (OTC:F) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC ("Altria"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) (the "Transaction"), the Company'shave unanimously approved all of theresolutions required for completion of the Transaction and the Distribution (as described below) at'sof(the ""), which was held on June 22, 2022. The Transaction As previously announced, the Company, ...