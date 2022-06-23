No Man’s Sky sarà disponibile a ottobre 2022 per Nintendo SwitchRay-Tracing per A Plague Tale: Requiem” e Genshin Impact su GeForce ...POCO F4 e POCO X4 GT: PresentatiSony lancia oggi la nuova versione del Playstation PlusRogue Spirit: Nuovo update in arrivo il 7 di luglioSmart Home Dashboard: disponibile in Italia su Fire TVTaiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival arriva il 14 ottobreCall of Duty: Mobile - Season 6: To The Skies arriva il 30 giugnoXenoblade Chronicles 3 arriverà su Nintendo Switch il 29 luglioQuickload powered by OGR Torino: dal 25 luglio al 30 settembreUltime Blog

Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe

WARSAW, Poland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  For the first time in its 20-year history, the world's ...

Ministry of Development Funds and Regional Policy announces the most important urban event for the first time in Central and Eastern Europe

  For the first time in its 20-year history, the world's largest and most important event devoted to cities - the World urban Forum (WUF) – is to take place in Central and Eastern Europe in Poland. For five days from 26 to 30 June Katowice will become the capital of all cities in the world. The slogan of the Polish edition of the WUF is: "Transforming our cities for a better urban future". This is a unique opportunity to become part of an international event and decide on the future of cities. Free registration lasts until 25 June at wuf.unhabitat.org. Discussion focused on major urban issues - For the first ...
