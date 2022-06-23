Innodisk's Embedded World 2022 Innovations Win Best-in-Show Award (Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) TAIPEI, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At Embedded World 2022, in addition to their AI area, where they Showcased AI solutions and products from their subsidiaries and partners, Innodisk introduced their new flash, DRAM, and EP solutions, which push the barrier of possibility in industrial AI use cases. First they introduced the World's first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 (NVMe) SSD with namespace technology, which delivers better r/w efficiency, and has a longer lifespan. From their EP product line, they also Showcased the first M.2 2280-to-single 10GbE Base-T Ethernet module, and InnoAgent, an exciting new hardware module that allows out-of-band remote management of systems, even if they have crashed, or are completely ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
