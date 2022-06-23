(Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022)Impact Alliance for Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) says, "It is no longer just about the image.ly responsible companies derive real business benefits. POZNAN, Poland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/The study "Philanthropy in Central & Eastern Europe 2022" shows thatthan half (53%) of CEE citizens prefer to buy products and services fromly committed brands, with as many as 48% willing to pay a slightly higher price for them. Actions taken by public administration are necessary to create a supportive legal and tax environment, but it is the companies that constitute the most significant driving force when it comes to tackling. Data collected among the citizens of Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, and Slovenia ...

Pubblicità

According to Tristan Nettles, a navy veteranwas with Zabelski on the night of his death, the ... Ukrainianin the Lviv region allegedly set up a distribution channel for humanitarian ...... where over 300 panelists, representatives from public and private sectors,, ...and make this important legacy available to the different sectors and the thousands of professionals...This autumn, aspiring franchise owners are invited to attend The National Franchise Exhibition at Birmingham’s NEC to explore the huge array of successful franchise brands. Now in its 21st year, The ...Social Impact Alliance for Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) says, 'It is no longer just about the image. Socially responsible companies derive real ...